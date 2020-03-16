Canterbury Park temporarily closed all its operations in response to concerns about COVID-19, according to a recent press release March 16.
“We are taking this serious step to temporarily suspend operations to ensure the safety and well being of our team members and guests and to allow our team time to adjust to the climate we are all operating in,” Canterbury Park President and CEO Randy Sampson said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor developments, relying on information and advice from the Minnesota department of Health and other government resources, and will make a decision on reopening at the appropriate time.”
The press release said some management and administrative employees will continue to work either remotely or at the Canterbury Park facilities during this time, and all regularly-scheduled employees will receive two weeks’ wages and be allowed to use any accrued paid time off.
Canterbury Park currently has 272 full-time and 624 part-time employees.
“We care about our dedicated Canterbury family of employees, recognizing that this is beyond our collective control and will cause inconveniences for many of them,” Sampson said. “Our goal is to reopen as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we are hopeful the Minnesota Legislature and federal government will take appropriate measures to assist Minnesota companies and affected employees during this difficult time.”
Officials plan to conduct this year’s race meet as scheduled, contingent on the status of this rapidly changing situation, the press release said.