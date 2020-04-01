Canterbury Park announced Wednesday it has temporarily furloughed approximately 850 employees without pay following the park’s closure amid COVID-19, according to a press release.
The company will continue to operate with a skeletal staff, all of whom received salary reductions until the company returns to normal operations.
“The additional actions we are implementing today are the hardest we have ever had to make given the impact on our dedicated employees for whom this situation is beyond our collective control,” Canterbury Park President and CEO Randy Sampson said in a statement. “While this was an extremely difficult decision to make, the Board of Directors and I remain committed to taking the necessary actions that help ensure our employees’ health and safety as well as the Company’s long-term future.”
Canterbury Park will be closed until further notice. Its racing schedule was slated to begin May 15. Twin Cities Summer Jam, a three-day music festival scheduled for July at Canterbury Park has also been postponed to July 2021.