Robert Junk, Canterbury Park’s Director of Racing and Racing Secretary from 2016 through 2018, will return to his former role for the 2020 season, according to a press release.
Junk holds the same role at a racetrack called Turf Paradise in Phoenix, but because the seasons offset each other, Junk will be able to perform both positions each year.
“It was a difficult decision to leave Canterbury Park in 2018 but the opportunity in Phoenix, which is home for me, required a year-round commitment at that time,” Junk said in the release. “I’m fortunate that Canterbury and Turf Paradise could make this happen so that I can work for both.”
Junk, who is 58, has been the racing secretary at race tracks in New Mexico, where he directed the richest race in American Quarter Horse racing 13 times. He also worked as the jockey agent for Canterbury’s Hall of Fame rider Scott Stevens, the release said.
“Rob was well-liked and did a good job during his first tenure at Canterbury Park so having him back in the racing secretary’s office is a great fit,” Vice President of Racing Operations Andrew Offerman said. “We saw many positive developments in our racing program under Rob and expect the same with his return.”
Junk’s hire is pending Minnesota Racing Commission approval at the Dec. 19 meeting.