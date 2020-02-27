Canterbury Park’s annual Extreme Skijoring will take place Feb. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. and will also feature winter weiner dog races, a Kid Fun Zone and Minnesota vendors.
Shakopee resident Jodi Wilking, who has lived on the same farm in Shakopee her entire life, said skijoring is a sport that many horse owners take up in the winter. It’s exactly how it sounds: you strap a rope to a horse and rider, and then you ski behind it.
“Growing up, we did it with sleds,” Wilking said. “We didn’t have four-wheelers or snowmobiles, so we used horses.”
Extreme skijoring is taking that childhood hobby to the next level. Think flips, high speeds and highly-skilled skiiers who are judged based on the difficulty of their jumps and their overall abilities.
“Get there early,” Wilking, who is riding a horse this year. “Last year the crowd was huge.”
Advanced tickets are $15 for reserved indoor seating, $10 for general admission and $10 for a Fun Zone ticket.