A skier gets some air during Extreme Horse Skijoring last year at Canterbury Park.

Canterbury Park’s annual Extreme Skijoring will take place Feb. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. and will also feature winter weiner dog races, a Kid Fun Zone and Minnesota vendors.

Shakopee resident Jodi Wilking, who has lived on the same farm in Shakopee her entire life, said skijoring is a sport that many horse owners take up in the winter. It’s exactly how it sounds: you strap a rope to a horse and rider, and then you ski behind it.

“Growing up, we did it with sleds,” Wilking said. “We didn’t have four-wheelers or snowmobiles, so we used horses.”

Extreme skijoring is taking that childhood hobby to the next level. Think flips, high speeds and highly-skilled skiiers who are judged based on the difficulty of their jumps and their overall abilities.

“Get there early,” Wilking, who is riding a horse this year. “Last year the crowd was huge.”

Advanced tickets are $15 for reserved indoor seating, $10 for general admission and $10 for a Fun Zone ticket.

