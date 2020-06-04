The Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties has put out a call for donations to help neighborhoods in Minneapolis impacted by the unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, of St. Louis Park, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. He repeatedly told a Minneapolis police officer he couldn't breathe as the officer knelt on his neck. His death has sparked mass protests and destruction in cities across the nation.
The CAP Agency, an organization that works to better the lives of area residents in a number of ways, will be delivering donations to Minneapolis next week.
Donations may be dropped off at the organization's donation door, 712 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10.
Items needed include (food is not needed at this time):
- School supplies
- Summer activities for kids
- Toilet paper
- Laundry detergent
- Liquid dish soap
- Cleaning supplies
- Feminine products
- Hand soap
- Shampoo
- Facial tissues
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Bar soap
- Diapers
- Pul- ups
- Baby wipes
- Formula