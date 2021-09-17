Ashley HomeStore displayed a racecar at their Shakopee location earlier this month to sponsor racing driver Alex Sajady’s team and promote the store’s extended Labor Day Sale.
On Sept. 11 and 12, the Porsche Sprint Series racecar was showcased in the parking lot of Ashley HomeStore, located at 4250 12th Ave E in Shakopee. This event was the first sponsorship event between Ashley HomeStore and Sajady, a Chanhassen native, since establishing their partnership toward the end of July.
The partnership with Ashley HomeStore began after Sajady put together a sponsorship proposal with his racing coach and pitched it to the company’s president and CEO Todd Wanek. The sponsorship was approved a week later, and Sajady’s racecar became what he calls a “moving billboard” for Ashley HomeStore in exchange for the company covering his racing costs.
Reid Vander Veen, director of marketing for Ashley HomeStore’s parent company Furniture Mart USA, said establishing this sponsorship is an exciting opportunity for all involved.
“[Sajady] has some big aspirations working hard to make the right moves … and find the right people to have in his corner for support to try and make a name for himself in the racing motorsports world,” Vander Veen said. “And that's just super fun for us to get to participate in.”
Since partnering, the car has received a fair amount of attention, being on display at Brainerd International Raceway and driven in YouTube videos by Adam LZ, a YouTuber with over 3 million subscribers on the platform. Sajady said he is taking advantage of this time to promote the Ashley HomeStore brand.
“It’s offseason, so I’m trying to do as much as I can for Ashley with the car,” Sajady said.
This includes the event held over the weekend where Shakopee residents and visitors could get a glimpse of the car in front of Ashley HomeStore. During the store’s business hours, people were invited to see the car firsthand while also taking advantage of the store’s extended Labor Day Sale deals.
The Shakopee store location recorded impressive traffic and sales numbers over the weekend, according to Vander Veen. He believes these statistics could be partially attributed to the racecar display and sets Ashley HomeStore apart from other companies creating promotional material via usual outlets like radio and television advertising.
“There’s no shortage of furniture retailers out there, so we try to do things unique and differently,” Vander Veen said. “ … We’re certainly excited about the relationship, and we’ll definitely want to take advantage of it even more in the future.”
While additional events have yet to be set in stone, Sajady and Vander Veen regularly communicate to brainstorm ideas for future promotional material. One idea includes the possibility of Ashley HomeStore customers winning a ride along in the racecar, according to Sajady.
Looking ahead, Sajady is preparing to race full-time next season, participating in 10 race weekends across the country. He and the Ashley HomeStore brand plan to further develop their partnership during the racing season with the hopes of achieving success for both parties, something Sajady said he appreciates.
“I want to thank Ashley HomeStore for making my racing dreams come true,” Sajady said. “They’re helping me, and I’m doing everything I can to help them. I think it’s a mutually beneficial partnership, and I hope to continue it for a long time.”