Peter Paul Meas, a 31-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida, was charged Sept. 15 in Scott County District Court with a drive-by shooting after allegedly firing at a Shakopee resident’s vehicle and residence early Sept. 13 in the 200 block of Pottok Lane.
According to charging documents, officers responded to reports of gunshots at 4:12 a.m. Sept. 13, where they found bullet holes in the reporting party’s vehicle, garage door and garage service door.
At the time of the shooting, the reporting party and her 11-year-old son were sleeping in the residence. The reporting party told officers her family was familiar with Meas.
The reporting party’s daughter, identified in charging documents as a witness, told officers Meas had harassed her hours before the shooting and told her over the phone, “I know where your mom lives.”
Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed Meas’ vehicle, later found and identified by law enforcement, driving through when gunshots could be heard.
In text messages, Meas denied the incident and told the witness he was at a Motel 6 in St. Paul. Officers went to the motel and, according to charging documents, learned Meas had checked into the motel around 3 a.m. Sept. 13, but before he got to his room he dropped a firearm onto the lobby floor and was told he could no longer stay at the motel.
The maximum sentence for Meas’ charge is three years in prison and a $6,000 fine. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.