Shane Martin Kristiansen, a 42-year-old man from Isanti, was charged Aug. 24 in Scott County District Court with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of theft and one count of third-degree burglary after allegedly stealing an AR-15 and an AK-47 gun, which are semi-automatic weapons, from a storage unit in Shakopee.
According to charging documents, on July 28 the Shakopee Police Department responded to reports that a break-in had occurred on July 26 at Canterbury Storage, 1895 Eagle Creek Blvd., just after 7 p.m.
Through video surveillance, officers identified Kristiansen’s vehicle. Shakopee officers found that Kristiansen was connected to numerous burglaries throughout Minnesota, charging documents said. The document did not specify which burglaries.
The victim who was renting the storage unit that had been broken into reported stolen items in excess of $1,000.
Officers found rounds of 7.62 bullets at an acquaintance’s residence — the type used to fire an AK-47 weapon — but did not find the firearms, the complaint stated.
The maximum sentence for Kristiansen’s most severe charge is 20 years and a $100,000 fine.