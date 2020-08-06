Fatima Shane Howie, a 29-year-old woman from Richfield, was charged in Scott County District Court July 28 with second-degree assault after she allegedly threatened to kill a woman in the Travelodge parking lot, holding a knife over the victim’s head.
According to the charging documents, the Shakopee Police Department responded to reports of physical disturbances in the Travelodge Hotel Parking lot at 10:56 p.m. July 27. Officers arrived to find approximately 25 to 30 people in the parking lot yelling at each other.
One victim at the scene stated that Fatima Howie and two other women — 33-year-old Roxanne Nicole Matthews and 54-year-old Faith Gina Howie, both from Shakopee — reportedly started yelling at the victim’s children because they were too close to Howie’s vehicle.
The victim told authorities the argument quickly escalated and turned physical, and that one of the women pulled the victim’s hair while Howie pulled a knife and held it above the victim’s head, threatening to stab the victim.
Another victim at the scene informed officers she saw Howie and two more suspects attack her mother and sister. The victim stated Howie held a knife to her mother’s face and yelled “I’ll kill you.”
Matthews and Faith Howie were tab-charged with misdemeanors, according to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
The maximum sentence for Fatima Howie’s charge is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.