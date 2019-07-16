The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved a $289,000 tax abatement to help KEB America expand its facility.
The agreement is contingent upon the company maintaining its 98 full-time jobs and adding 34 jobs in five years.
“This is exciting because we haven’t done one of these in a long time,” Shakopee Planning and Development Director Michael Kerski said. “This is a company locally that makes very high-tech gear.”
KEB America is a worldwide tech company whose North American headquarters is in Shakopee. KEB America moved to Shakopee in 2005 and is a world leader in technology, Kerski said. The city will cap the tax abatement at $289,000 over nine years.
In the past, Shakopee has agreed to tax abatements with Entrust Datacard, Shutterfly and Rosemount Emerson.
Former Shakopee Mayor and state Rep. Brad Tabke also spoke at the beginning of Tuesday’s city council meeting to ask staff and council members about concerns or things they’d like to see get done at the state level. Tabke also highlighted some of the legislation he got passed, such as a bill that would allow Canterbury Park to keep running during a government shutdown.
Council member Jay Whiting said he’d like Tabke to get state money for the Highway 169 pedestrian-bicycle overpass and a riverbank stabilization project.
“Any help you can do for that, we’d definitely appreciate,” Whiting said.
Tabke said he feels Shakopee is due for some money from the state, and said he’d continue working on that front.