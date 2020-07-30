The Shakopee City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting tobacco use in all city-owned parks and shelters at a July 21 meeting. The ordinance came after four Shakopee High School students in a Generation Now class recommended the city establish the prohibition of smoking in city parks, citing environmental and health benefits.
The ordinance includes the prohibition of vaping in city parks, Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said.
The ordinance also bans smoking on the grounds of SandVenture Aquatic Park, Shakopee Ice Arena and the Shakopee Community Center, although residents are able to use tobacco while inside their vehicles at a park.
In Minnesota, 177 public agencies have adopted the tobacco-free ordinance in parks, including Scott County’s park system and the city of Savage.