Shakopee residents will soon see different garbage trucks around town after the Shakopee City Council approved a five-year contract with Dick’s Sanitation, or DSI, on June 15.
The decision came after discussions surrounding concerns about Republic Services' cart management, customer service and organics collection.
This winter, the city council and staff discussed the possibility of an open trash system, which would mean residents would get to choose between a handful of refuse and recycling providers, but ultimately decided against that option to better preserve the streets.
The city has been operating under a closed refuse and recycling system since the 1990s, meaning it’s chosen a singular trash and recycling provider for all its residents. City officials said closed systems prevent illegal dumping and save the city from the headache of having multiple garbage trucks on the streets on any given day.
The city’s recently-approved contract with DSI will start in 2022. Total monthly refuse collection and disposal fees will cost around $19.53 per month for the largest carts with weekly recycling pickup next year. This year, Republic Services costs $18.26 per month for the same plan.
DSI also charges $84 annually for a yard waste pickup subscription, or $3.50 per bag of on-call yard waste.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said the DSI proposal offered the lowest costs to residents for 2022.
Residents who currently use city-owned carts will continue to use them, while households with Republic Services carts will receive new ones.