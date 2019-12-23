Shakopee ice skating

A number of ice skating rinks are now available for use within the city of Shakopee. 

 Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

The city of Shakopee's outdoor skating rinks and warming house were set to open Dec. 22. 

Rinks are available at the following locations: 

  • Green Meadows Park, 3100 Thrush St.
  • Westminster Park, 801 Valley View Drive E.
  • Southbridge Community Park, 7101 Southbridge Parkway
  • Lions Park, 1103 Adams St. (no warming house)

Warming houses will be open from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through mid-February, weather depending, according to a news release from the city. Warming houses will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

New this year, the city will be posting ice conditions on the city website at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/outdoorskating.

Rinks are equipped with lights. To turn on rink lights, push the light button between 4 and 10 p.m. to activate the lights. At Westminster Park, the lights are on a remote timer and turn on automatically from sunset to 10 p.m.

Rinks will close if the temperature is -10 degrees or colder or if the windchill is -15 degrees or below. When in doubt, call the weather hotline at 952-233-9502.

Skate rentals are not available at the outdoor rinks. For more information, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/outdoorskating.

