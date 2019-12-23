The city of Shakopee's outdoor skating rinks and warming house were set to open Dec. 22.
Rinks are available at the following locations:
- Green Meadows Park, 3100 Thrush St.
- Westminster Park, 801 Valley View Drive E.
- Southbridge Community Park, 7101 Southbridge Parkway
- Lions Park, 1103 Adams St. (no warming house)
Warming houses will be open from 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through mid-February, weather depending, according to a news release from the city. Warming houses will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
New this year, the city will be posting ice conditions on the city website at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/outdoorskating.
Rinks are equipped with lights. To turn on rink lights, push the light button between 4 and 10 p.m. to activate the lights. At Westminster Park, the lights are on a remote timer and turn on automatically from sunset to 10 p.m.
Rinks will close if the temperature is -10 degrees or colder or if the windchill is -15 degrees or below. When in doubt, call the weather hotline at 952-233-9502.
Skate rentals are not available at the outdoor rinks. For more information, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/outdoorskating.