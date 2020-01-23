The city of Shakopee is at odds with its separate electric and water municipality over Shakopee Public Utilities' plans to change the way it calculates its annual contributions to the city's general budget fund.
SPUC said the change is long overdue, while the city said the decision should have warranted a joint discussion.
Shakopee Public Utilities is a municipality and instead of paying taxes to the city each year, it has contributed 2.71% of its gross electric sales and 23.77% of its gross water sales to the city’s general fund budget as a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT. That payment has existed since 2001, when the city paid for a financial study and the two entities discussed the change, although technically the official decision was not a joint one, Shakopee City Attorney James Thomson said.
At its Dec. 16, 2019 meeting, SPUC changed the PILOT contract to 4.4% of its electric sales and 4.4% of its water sales — a change Shakopee Finance Director Nathan Reinhardt said would have amounted to an average of $22,000 less per year based on SPUC’s last five years of contributions.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said the fewer dollars SPUC contributes to the city, the more taxpayers have to pay to make up for it. SPUC Utilities Manager John Crooks said this new calculation prevents SPUC from having to raise its water rates, and that based on the trends SPUC is projecting — residents using more electricity and less water — the city could actually come out ahead on the deal. But money, Reynolds and some Shakopee City Council members voiced, isn’t the only issue.
Cold water
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars, who served on the utility commission for 12 years before he became mayor, said at a July 2, 2019 city council meeting the tension between the city and SPUC is “very real” and has existed for a long time. This past summer, the two entities came to a head over a $211,000 water capacity charge (formerly known as a water connection charge) proposed for a donated Lions Park splash pad in Shakopee. That fee was eventually waived, but the splash pad became a poster child for the city’s frustration with SPUC.
SPUC operates as a separate entity from the city. A voter referendum in the 1950s moved Shakopee’s water utilities outside the city’s umbrella to an “external cooperation” because voters wanted to make sure electricity and water bills weren’t influenced by politics. The Shakopee City Council appoints commissioners to oversee SPUC.
“I don’t feel we’re integrated partners for the benefit of the community,” Mars said at a July 2019 city council meeting. “We need each other to grow, prosper, and be successful as a community.”
'Come to the table’
Reynolds said he has long believed the city and SPUC should come together to talk about a renegotiation for what he agreed was an outdated PILOT.
“I’m not exactly sure why those rates were what they were,” Reynolds said in an interview when asked about the high percentage of water sales and low percentage of electric sales SPUC gave to the city under its 2001 PILOT contract.
Reynolds said he tried to initiate a conversation about revisiting the PILOT calculation in June 2019 but was met with no show of interest from the commission. Reynolds referred to the commission’s recent formula change as a “unilateral decision” that caught staff and members of council off guard last month.
“I think it’s right for the two entities to sit down and lower the water rate and adjust the electric rate,” Reynolds said. “I’m making a plea to SPUC in general. Come to the table.”
Crooks said because city council designates a liaison — council member Matt Lehman — to attend SPUC meetings, and since its meeting agendas are open to the public, the commission did not feel the need to explicitly notify the city of the change.
“That’s how we’ve communicated for years and years,” Crooks said. “Our position is that it’s the liaison's duty, because we always discuss these matters before they’re implemented.”
Thomson, the city's attorney, said statute requires SPUC to notify the city when changes to the PILOT are being made, and this time around, the city was technically notified through Lehman.
“The 2001 resolution by SPUC does mention discussion with council, but there was no separate resolution adopted by the council,” Thomson said.
A look at the numbers
An independent financial study completed Jan. 10 by BakerTilly, a contractor to the city, showed that Shakopee Public Utilities has “historically contributed the second-lowest amount of money to the city when stacked up next to eight comparable cities that follow the same model.
In 2019, SPUC contributed approximately $2.5 million to the city’s general fund, or 4.47% of its total combined revenue for that year. Moorhead’s municipal utility gave its city $9.6 million, or 17.6% of its total revenue, while Delano’s municipal utility gave more than $330,000 to its city, which is 4.43% of its revenue.
Of the eight “comparable cities” identified in the study, the average amount of money transferred from municipal and water utilities to the cities’ general funds amounted to 9.88% of the water and electric revenue, while the median was 4.78%.
Crooks said SPUC’s competitors, like Xcel Energy and Minnesota Valley, contribute about 3% of their annual sales back to the city of Shakopee as part of their franchise fees.
“We’re willingly paying 28% more than Minnesota Valley,” Crooks said.
The reasoning behind SPUC’s PILOT change comes with the projection that electricity will take off in the next decade, Crooks said, and water usage is declining. He added that with the expected increase in electric vehicles, this change could end up being “very beneficial to the city.”
Reynolds said based on the last five years, however, the city can’t count on getting more money from SPUC.
“When we put a budget together every year, we craft a budget for what we need,” Reynolds said. “So whatever that number is, if those dollars aren’t garnered by all our various revenue sources, including SPUC fees, then I have to raise your taxes.” He added the bulk of the tax burden the city would have to pick up if it started receiving less money from SPUC would fall on lower-income residents.
At the Jan. 21 council meeting, Lehman said SPUC was careful not to tamper with the city’s budget or short-change the city in any way by its calculation change. Crooks said the change was implemented because doling out nearly 23% of its water sales to the city was unsustainable, and leveling out that formula simply made more sense without impacting the city’s budget in any major way.