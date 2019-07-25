Shakopee is growing, and the city now has an award-winning plan in place to accommodate that growth. The city recently won the 2019 Planning in Context Award from the American Planning Association Minnesota Chapter for its Envision Shakopee 2040 Comprehensive Plan, according to a press release.
The award focuses on local government’s ability to go above and beyond crafting plans based on a city’s context, and instead focuses on a city’s ability to “take advantage of past, present or predicted aspects,” according to the release.
Envision Shakopee was a joint effort between the city, consultants and community to create a clear vision and blueprint for city planning over the next 20 years. The planning process included the consultation of three outside groups, as well as more than 3,000 community participants, to ensure the city and community were on the same page.
“From the beginning, our goal with Envision Shakopee was to create an inclusive, customer-oriented plan that represents our community,” Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said in the release. “While it’s an honor to have those efforts recognized, we are most pleased with how the final product accomplishes all our goals and will be an essential tool in future city decision-making.”
The city is currently in the process of having the 2040 Comprehensive Plan approved by the Metropolitan Council. Shakopee will be honored Sept. 25 during the 2019 APA Minnesota Conference, according to the report.