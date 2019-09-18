The city of Shakopee invites locals to submit their best seasonal photographs for its Show Off Shakopee contest.
The contest invites amateur and professional photographers who live, work or attend school in Shakopee to submit photos highlighting life in the city for a chance to win cash prizes and have their photos displayed at City Hall, according to a news release from the city. Photos will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2019 in four categories:
- Spring
- Summer
- Fall
- Winter
A judging panel of city staff will evaluate the entries on subject matter, composition, clarity, lighting, artistry, technical excellence and overall impact.
One winning photo will be selected from each seasonal category with an overall grand prize winner chosen from among the top seasonal pictures. The grand prize winner will receive $100; the remaining three category winners will receive $50 each. Top photos will also be featured on the city website and displayed at city hall. Submitted photos may also be displayed at the Shakopee Public Library.
Photographers can submit their photos online at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/showoffshakopee. Photos should not be more than two years old and must be taken in the city of Shakopee. Only digital images that fit certain size restrictions will be accepted (JPG, TIFF). A limit of three photos per photographer.
Entry forms, full contest rules and photo requirements are available on the city website at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/showoffshakopee.