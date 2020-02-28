The Shakopee City Council will discuss a legal resolution at its Tuesday, March 4 meeting to dispute a December action by Shakopee Public Utilities that changed the way it calculates its financial contributions to the city.
At a Dec. 16 SPUC meeting, the utility changed its payment in lieu of taxes to the city, or PILOT, to 4.4% of its electric sales and 4.4% of its water sales — a change Shakopee Finance Director Nathan Reinhardt said would have amounted to an average of $22,000 less per year based on SPUC’s last five years of contributions.
“To date, SPUC has proven to be an unwilling partner and the organization continues to display rogue behaviors that cause the council concern,” the city wrote in a Feb. 28 statement. “The council resolution specifically asks for SPUC to rescind its decision to unilaterally change its contribution formula and to meet with the council to negotiate a solution.”
The statement goes on to claim that SPUC has repeatedly shown “no willingness” to meet in a public forum to discuss the ongoing issues.
"Let’s be clear: this is not about the city wanting more money from SPUC," the statement said. "We agree the formula could be changed and are confident a mutual agreement to the benefit of residents could be achieved. However, unilateral decision-making that SPUC is engaging in is not in the best interest of residents."
SPUC Utilities Manager John Crooks said the utility “adamantly disagrees” with the fact that the commission has declined to meet with the city, saying the commission can document 16 times when it’s tried to reach out to City Administrator Bill Reynolds this year.
“Mr. Reynolds said (a joint meeting) would be discussed at the Feb. 18 council meeting. I’ve received nothing from the city council,” Crooks said. “So we’re kind of in that holding pattern. It’s just really unfortunate.”
Shakopee Public Utilities is a municipality and, historically, instead of paying taxes to the city each year, has contributed 2.71% of its gross electric sales and 23.77% of its gross water sales to the city’s general fund budget. That payment has existed since 2001, when the city paid for a financial study and the two entities discussed the change, although technically the official decision was not a joint one, Shakopee City Attorney James Thomson said.
Reynolds said the fewer dollars SPUC contributes to the city, the more taxpayers have to pay to make up for it. SPUC Utilities Manager John Crooks said this new calculation prevents SPUC from having to raise its water rates, and that based on the trends SPUC is projecting — residents using more electricity and less water — the city could actually come out ahead on the deal. But money, Reynolds and some Shakopee City Council members voiced, isn’t the only issue.
Reynolds said he has long believed the city and SPUC should come together to talk about a renegotiation for what he agreed was an outdated PILOT.
“I’m not exactly sure why those rates were what they were,” Reynolds said in an interview when asked about the high percentage of water sales and low percentage of electric sales SPUC gave to the city under its 2001 PILOT contract.
Reynolds said he tried to initiate a conversation about revisiting the PILOT calculation in June 2019 but was met with no show of interest from the commission. Reynolds referred to the commission’s recent formula change as a “unilateral decision” that caught staff and members of council off guard last month.
“I think it’s right for the two entities to sit down and lower the water rate and adjust the electric rate,” Reynolds said. “I’m making a plea to SPUC in general. Come to the table.”
Crooks said because the city council designates a liaison — council member Matt Lehman — to attend SPUC meetings, and since its meeting agendas are open to the public, the commission did not feel the need to explicitly notify the city of the change.
“That’s how we’ve communicated for years and years,” Crooks said. “Our position is that it’s the liaison’s duty, because we always discuss these matters before they’re implemented.”
Thomson, the city’s attorney, said statute requires SPUC to notify the city when changes to the PILOT are being made, and this time around, the city was technically notified through Lehman.
“The 2001 resolution by SPUC does mention discussion with council, but there was no separate resolution adopted by the council,” Thomson said.