The City of Shakopee will host a fall clean-up event Saturday, Oct. 19, when residents can drop off old appliances, electronics, yard waste, tires, car batteries, scrap metal and more.
Starting this fall, residents can also drop off light bulbs, concrete, asphalt, landscape blocks or untreated lumber, according to a news release from the city.
Clean Up Day, which is typically held in the spring and is funded in part through grants received from Scott County and Shakopee’s Recycling Rebate program, is for residents of Shakopee, Jackson Township and Louisville Township. Identification cards will be required for anyone interested in getting rid of materials, the release said.
Residents will be charged flat fees between $25 and $45 based on the type of vehicle hauling the load. Payments can only be made with cash or check, and extra fees may be applied for excessive loads.
Residents can drop off their items between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. behind the Public Works building off Gorman Street. To view a list of accepted and non-accepted items, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/cleanupday.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 952-233-9550 or publicworks@ShakopeeMN.gov.