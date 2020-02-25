As a reporter, I deal with the concept of “truth” every day. I interview sources and write about their truths: what it’s like to be pregnant in prison or work at Amazon or live in a rusty white SUV. I write about the City Council’s truths based on the facts presented at a meeting. I research how truth as a whole has changed and evolved in Shakopee: how small-town dives have turned into buzzing apartment complexes with downstairs restaurants.
Some people love the truth, and some people hate the truth. My job is simply to tell it.
But what I’ve also learned in this line of work is that sometimes, a story that is widely accepted by an entire community is the truth — even if it’s not.
Minnesotan author Tim O’Brien in his book "The Things They Carried" wrote this: “I want you to know why story-truth is truer sometimes than happening-truth.”
Most people who live in Shakopee know it has a rich history from the prohibition, with speakeasies and underground tunnels and the nickname “Little Chicago.” There’s even a new restaurant at Canterbury Park named Little Chicago in honor of this history.
According to the city’s accounts, during the Prohibition era, Shakopee’s past included illegal gambling and drinking. In 1940, an extortion ring was discovered as merchants paid to avoid raids on slot machines.
David Nichols, who is the curator of collections at the Scott County Historical Society and has been working on a Shakopee prohibition exhibit that will open this spring, said these accounts are not wrong: Shakopee was crime-ridden and full of illegal gambling and speakeasies during the 1930s. But, like any good Minnesota “fish tale,” many of the stories told of Shakopee during the prohibition era have been greatly embellished, he said. The rumored prohibition-era underground tunnels are one of those stories.
Since I started working as the Shakopee reporter, business owners and city leaders have made comments about Shakopee's "tunnels." I heard there was a tunnel that connected the river to Pullman's, Turtle's, Bill's Toggery and even all the way out to Dangerfield's. This tunnel, people would tell me, allowed residents to smuggle alcohol from riverboats into the secret streams of speakeasies.
But in my pursuit of a story about the tunnels, every downtown business kept passing me on to the next.
First Avenue Boutique didn't have a tunnel. They sent me to Arnie’s. Arnie’s sent me to Pullman’s. Pullman’s sent me to Turtle’s. Then Bill’s Toggery. And so on.
Rumor has it, Brian Turtle, the owner of Turtle’s Bar, has tunnel entrances under his restaurant.
“We have never really found tunnels,” Turtle told me. “We’ve got a couple cemented-off staircases, but I don’t think there’s any confirmed tunnels.”
And Ryan Lindquist from Shakopee Brewhall said he thinks there are entrances to tunnels under his brewery. Nichols said this could be true, and he hopes he’s proven wrong, but he said those entrances are likely openings to old storage space.
Billy Wermerskirchen with Bill’s Toggery, which has been around since the 1930s, said the store's basement has a cemented-off entrance to what he guessed was built for coal chutes or water drainage. He presumed if there are tunnels, they were built for those reasons, and not for smuggling alcohol. But he was the only business owner I spoke with who made this presumption.
“The prohibition tunnels don’t exist,” Nichols said matter-of-factly after I called him up for coffee to get an explanation. “It’s a city legend.”
Nichols said from his research, there were three known speakeasies along the river. Because of that, a lot of people assumed there had to have been underground tunnels in place for people to get the alcohol from the riverside speakeasies to the bars where downtown Shakopee currently sits.
“Blowing tunnels underground seems like a lot of work when you could just pick up a couple of alcohol crates at night and bring them to your barn," Nichols said. "Because we didn’t have street lights yet.”
But the legend of the tunnels is already cemented into the memory of most Shakopee residents. Those tunnels weave beneath the city’s history, just as they are said to have weaved beneath its winding streets and downtown businesses.
This is the truth, even if it’s not.
During the 1930s, a small little town called Shakopee, on the outskirts of Minneapolis, used to buzz with electric energy on Saturday nights. Businesses and restaurants lining First Avenue were one story — you could see the river without craning your neck. First Avenue was a dirt road and, although cars were in full-swing, horses and wagons were still widely used, Nichols said.
At night, bouncers stood outside the speakeasies and charged covers for “entertainment,” which everyone knew was code for access to alcohol and gambling. And you’d better either know the bouncer, or know the secret code to get inside, or you’d be sent marching.
Shakopee’s police chief at the time would warn the gaming commission when law enforcement came in for raids, Nichols said. The governor caught wind of the activity and asked that the police chief step down.
And boats. They’d come from upstream with their treasured alcohol and, in a man-made assembly line, hand off the bottles to runners who navigated through underground tunnels and emerged inside speakeasies that were connected to bars further up the shore. Perhaps they used lanterns to light their way through the underground passageways. Perhaps they could hear each other from the other end of the tunnels. Perhaps children played hide-and-seek inside them during the day.
Perhaps the tunnels never existed. But I know it doesn’t matter.
Every town has its legends, Nichols said.
This is Shakopee’s. Let it be.