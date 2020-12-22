Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
Shakopee East Middle School seventh-grader Aiden Sivieng was recently named the Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month in November. Sivieng was nominated by school staff and is one of three Shakopee East students who were selected for the recognition. He will receive a $99 check from the Lions Club as part of the award.
Sivieng is in his first year in the Advancement Via Individual Determination college readiness class at Shakopee East. He said he applied to be in the class to help him pursue his goal of attending college and establishing a career in the medical field.
“I also want to learn to take notes, how to express myself with confidence, and be more comfortable with public speaking,” he said.
As part of learning about volunteerism and getting involved in the community, Sivieng and his AVID class recently wrote cards to the elderly residents at Friendship Manor in Shakopee through the nursing home’s pen pal program. Sivieng said he can’t wait to hear back from the residents.
“Nowadays, everyone just texts. Getting a letter or a card is something special,” he said.
Sivieng’s favorite subject is math.
“It allows me to use my mind more,” he said. “I like to use my imagination and think outside the box. I also like to problem solve.”
Besides math, Sivieng also enjoys fishing, playing with friends, trying new things, and helping others at school, such as with projects.
Sivieng said he was surprised to receive the award and that he and his family are proud of his achievement. He also received Shakopee East’s STRIVE award in September. STRIVE stands for Stays focused, Takes responsibility, Respects everyone, Inspires others, Values education, and Expects success. Each month, teachers nominate students who excel in these areas.
Established in 1998, the Lions Club’s student recognition program recognizes students from SACS, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School. They are selected on a monthly rotational basis during the school year. He is student #193 to be selected on their attributes of leadership, citizenship, academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, and character.