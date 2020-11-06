Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The October 2020 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Jacob Ongaki. He is a current sixth-grade student at Shakopee West Middle School and is the son of Mauline Ogechi and Joseph Ongaki of Shakopee.
He is a great student who loves to learn and grow plus volunteers and demonstrates his learning. He wants to study global languages so he can speak fluently with others. He plays the flute in band and participates in the church children’s choir. His favorite subject is math, but also likes health and reading class. His interests include teaching, art, writing, and coding. Jacob’s future plans are to go to college to be a teacher and writer. His hobbies include drawing, playing games, and writing fictional stories.
Jacob is student No. 192 to be recognized by the club since this student recognition program began in February 1998. Students are recognized for their attributes in leadership, character, citizenship, volunteerism, academics, and extra-curriculars and are selected by school staff during the school year on a rotational basis at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School.
Congratulations to Jacob.