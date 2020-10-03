Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The September 2020 Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month is Lorelei Boys. She is currently an eighth-grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Her parents are Joseph and Alaina Boys of Shakopee.
She enjoys volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, the soup kitchen at the First Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, along with the Loaves & Fishes location in Bloomington. She can also be found helping with BINGO at the All Saints Senior Living facility. She is always willing to volunteer around SACS. She is the student asked to greet and welcome new students to the school; showing them around and getting to know them. She also helps teachers before and after school and even in the summer. Pre-COVID-19 had Lorelei serving on the middle school spirit committee and technology crew. She participates in choir as well.
She participates in volleyball during the fall and winter seasons and is heavily involved with dance at DMT. She participates in her regular class, as well as extra opportunities like dancing at Minneosta Gopher Men’s Basketball games, the Minnesota State Fair, and performing a duet each year.
Lorelei excels academically, always doing her best. Her parents never have to worry if her homework is complete. She plans to attend Shakopee High School after SACS; then onto college and hopes to become an elementary teacher or maybe an interior designer.
She is student #191 to be selected since this student recognition program began in February 1998. Middle school students from Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West and Shakopee East are selected by school staff on a school year, rotational basis for their merits/achievements in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, citizenship, leadership, and character.
Congratulations to Lorelei.