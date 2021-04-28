A new community garden will soon adorn land near 10th Avenue and Main Street in Shakopee, where community members will be able to rent beds and garden together, and the Community Action Partnership will also use the garden to grow produce for the food shelf.
The Shakopee City Council approved an agreement with Scott County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, or SHIP, to allow for the construction of the fenced-in community garden on Shakopee Public Utilities-owned land.
SHIP and the CAP Agency have been running a community garden site called the Backstretch Garden near Canterbury Park since 2016, which was created to promote healthy eating through increased access to fresh produce. Produce grown there is donated to the CAP Agency food shelf to provide higher-quality food to customers. Due to continued development of the area, city staff identified a different parcel of land that would better suit the garden, according to the council memo.
The location at 10th and Main is ideal because it isn’t large enough for play or other park amenities and would otherwise remain vacant.
“By working with SPU to share its property, the gardens would be placed in a way that gives good light and visibility,” Shakopee Senior Planner PeggySue Imihy wrote in a recent city blog post.
Work is already being done to the relocated community garden site. Shakopee Public Utilities has donated the installation of a water line to the area and will cover the water costs. The University of Minnesota Extension will help move the garden beds.
The 2040 Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan showed residents across the city requested more access to community gardens for flowers and vegetables. Community gardening also provides a way for residents to meet neighbors, work in teams and empower each other to do something for a collective good, the city stated online.
“As a community with a rich farming history, adding community gardens to more residential areas tie Shakopee community members to our agricultural past,” Imihy wrote.
People are still encouraged to use the land surrounding the garden as open space. The garden will be fenced off, Imihy said.
Visitors will need to park on Main Street. There will also be a bike rack at the site.
Those interested in leasing a garden plot can reach out to SHIP Coordinator Jayme Carlson at jcarlson@co.scott.mn.us.