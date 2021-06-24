On June 24 Shakopee community members paid their respects to Eric John Niss-de Jesus, a 24-year-old marine from Mountain Lake who died in a swimming accident off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, last week.
Dozens of people silently lined the Marshall Road bridge over U.S. Highway 169, many holding flags, as Niss-de Jesus was carried home in a processional, according to a live Facebook video from the moment. Community members in Jordan also reportedly gathered along a frontage road Thursday afternoon to pay tribute.
According to the Facebook post that announced the processional, Niss-de Jesus graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduating and was quickly promoted.
"Even in the moments before death his fellow Marines say he was more concerned they made it to safety than for his own safety," the Facebook post read. "He will be missed by an entire state and nation, in addition to a huge family network in Minnesota and around the country. That exceptional men such as Eric-John still feel the desire to serve our nation is a blessing we can never be grateful enough for."
District 55A Rep. Erik Mortensen posted his condolences on Facebook with a photo of the processional.