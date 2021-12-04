The city of Shakopee is replacing the electronic message board along Highway 101 in downtown Shakopee.
The downtown sign is used to advertise current events happening in the area. A new Daktronics message board will be placed in the same location.
The Shakopee City Council approved a contract with Indigo Signs for $31,033.15 plus $5,000 in contingency at its Nov. 16 meeting.
According to the mayor and councilors, the city has received numerous complaints about the current downtown sign not being legible enough. This sign was installed around four years ago.
Michael Kerski, the city’s planning and development director, said new technology created in recent years would fix the legibility issue and make the replacement sign easier to read.
The new Daktronics downtown sign will have 8mm pixels, more than twice the amount of the current sign. Smaller pixels on the new sign make content easier to read and allow for better graphics overall.
Councilor Angelica Contreras said in the meeting that this upgrade should be made to improve upon outdated technology.
“It’s a great project. It’s something we need … if something’s outdated, you always upgrade it,” Contreras said.
With the current message board, the staff has to visit the sign when it’s programmed to see what the message looks like in person and ensure its appearance is correct. The new Daktronics board can be programmed from a cell phone in real time and real appearance so messages can be updated efficiently without traveling to the sign every time.
Another upgrade to the sign is the addition of a built-in emergency messaging feature. This feature allows for local emergency alerts to automatically run on the message board.
Using this alert system, the city can choose the times, frequency and level of involvement for these emergency messages to be displayed.
Emergency alerts range anywhere from Amber and Silver alerts to weather alerts pulled from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and the Emergency Alert System.
Mayor Bill Mars said the replacement sign can provide important information to Shakopee residents.
“People are noticing that sign, and the amount of information that we can put on there is great,” Mars said.
Councilor Matt Lehman added that having this information displayed on Highway 101 benefits the entire community.
“I think the information that this sign can be capable of putting out on 101 is a community-wide benefit,” Lehman said.
The downtown sign is the only city-owned digital sign besides a smaller one displayed at the Shakopee Community Center. The city hopes to move the current downtown sign to the community center as less traffic and slower driving speeds would make the sign easier to read at this location instead of along the highway.
The City Council decided the project would be funded from Federal Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Mars said the coronavirus recovery funds would make sense in going toward the message board project.
“As far as the funding, I think this is a perfect place for the COVID funding,” Mars said. “It’s a one-time thing that helps the viability of our community and downtown.”
According to Kerski, the city is still waiting for a schedule from the contractor regarding when the current sign will be removed and when the replacement one will be installed.