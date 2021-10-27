Mildred Vomacka celebrated her 103rd birthday Oct. 22 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Family and friends of Vomacka gathered at the living center to throw a birthday celebration filled with storytelling, balloons and cake.
She was also treated with a new haircut and manicure, followed by eating her favorite lunch from McDonald’s — a cheeseburger and fries.
Vomacka grew up in New Prague and was one of 12 children. She has two children and used to work as a nurse for a clinic in Jordan.
Vomacka also enjoyed baking cookies and was known as “The Cookie Lady.” Her other interests over the years include quilt-making, gardening, singing, playing bingo and attending activities at the center.