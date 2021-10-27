Mildred Vomacka

Mildred Vomacka recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.

 Photo Courtesy of All Saints Senior Living

Mildred Vomacka celebrated her 103rd birthday Oct. 22 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.

Family and friends of Vomacka gathered at the living center to throw a birthday celebration filled with storytelling, balloons and cake.

She was also treated with a new haircut and manicure, followed by eating her favorite lunch from McDonald’s — a cheeseburger and fries.

Vomacka grew up in New Prague and was one of 12 children. She has two children and used to work as a nurse for a clinic in Jordan.

Vomacka also enjoyed baking cookies and was known as “The Cookie Lady.” Her other interests over the years include quilt-making, gardening, singing, playing bingo and attending activities at the center.

Tags

Events