Walk into West Middle School in the summer, when there are no backpacks or binders or books or braces on middle school students’ teeth, and you’d still recognize it as a middle school. The walls are coated with a fresh layer of paint, the cafeteria is sharp with bright colors and short tables with tiny chairs, and the stairwells are marked with graphics that say things like “Goals, Respect, Integrity, Teamwork.”
But two years ago, West principal Laurie Link said, the 1965 school, which was originally a high school, and then a junior high, didn’t feel like a middle school at all. It still looked and felt like a dingy, 1960s high school, with fingerprinted walls and dull colors.
West Middle School needed a face-lift.
“(Alumni) who went to high school here said, ‘It hasn’t changed much,’” Link said. “I wanted it to feel like a middle school. It needed a little brightness and energy.”
And she didn’t wait around for permission — she just got the job done. Every summer, Link has spent hours covered in paint to complete to-do-list projects that would otherwise take years to be completed alongside teachers and other volunteers. Together, they have removed 1970s wood paneling from the main office and coated the walls with a modern, fresh layer of paint. They’ve painted the pool and locker room hallway, put up graphics in the stairwells, painted the cafeteria and media center, put up green screens on the walls for students to use in classes and remodeled the gymnasium.
“The gym needs to be redone again, though,” Link said, wiping her face with her forearm because her hands were full of paint.
Last summer, Rob O’Neil, pastor of Resonate Church, which rents out West Middle School on Sundays, was walking into work when he noticed Link walking around with paint-stained jeans. That’s when he asked how he and the church could help Link and the other volunteers.
“Rob has been the driving force behind all of this,” Link said.
O’Neil helped spread the word to his congregation. He said Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds invited city staff to volunteer, someone from the church emailed the youth athletic teams, and the Chamber of Commerce also sent out emails asking for volunteers.
On this particular Wednesday evening, a trio of eighth-grade boys — Connor Krieg, Gavin Scott and Jack Ferguson — picked up paintbrushes and got to work on their school. They said if they weren’t painting, they’d probably be playing Fort Nite. Ferguson said earlier today, he mowed the lawn, so he was putting in extra work that day.
“My dad says kids should never run out of energy,” he said, causing the painters around him to chuckle.
About 10 people were at the school that night, from 6 to 8 p.m., with more expected through the end of the week. O’Neil said there were volunteers painting over the weekend, and another batch is expected to show up Saturday morning. He also said he’s a strong believer in “getting things done” as opposed to waiting for things to happen.
“I’m always amazed, but never surprised, at the generosity of this community,” Link said as she walked back to her paint bucket.