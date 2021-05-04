The first half of property taxes are due on Monday, May 17, according to a news release from Scott County. The Scott County Government Center in Shakopee remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, but there are options available to pay taxes, the county said.
- Residents can mail taxes. If mailed they must be postmarked on or before May 17 to be considered on time.
- An outdoor dropbox is located in the circular driveway off Atwood Street between 4th and 5th avenues. The secure drop box is right next to the USPS mailbox.
- Curbside drop off is available Friday, May 14 and Monday, May 17 only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tax tent is located on the west side of the campus on Atwood Street between 4th and 5th avenues.
- Pay at a Scott County Library, available May 1-17 either in the book drop or the drop box located inside the library. Check your local branch for hours.
- Taxes may be paid online. Visit www.scottcountymn.gov and select the "Pay Property Tax" button. There are convenience fees charged by the processor depending on how taxes are paid. E-checks are $1.50 per transaction, debit cards are $3.50 per transaction and credit card payments include a 2.3% fee per transaction.