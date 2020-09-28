The second half of property taxes are due on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a news release from Scott County. The Scott County Government Center in Shakopee remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, but there are options available to pay taxes, the county said.
- Residents can mail taxes. If mailed they must be postmarked on or before Oct. 15 to be considered on time.
- Tax payment drop boxes are located in Parking Lot B, which is off of 5th Avenue and between Holmes Street and Fuller Street in Shakopee. There is a white drop box by the USPS mailbox at the government center building in Shakopee and a black drop by by the entrance door.
- Tax payments can be dropped off at Scott County Libraries in the book drops between Oct. 8 and 15, even if the libraries are not open to the public.
- Taxes may be paid online. Visit www.scottcountymn.gov and select the "Pay Property Tax" button. There are convenience fees charged by the processor depending on how taxes are paid. E-checks are $1.50 per transaction, debit cards are $3.50 per transaction and credit card payments include a 2.3% fee per transaction.