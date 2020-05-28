The Minnesota Department of Health this week identified another congregate care facility in Shakopee exposed to COVID-19.
Emerald Crest Memory Care, located on 10th Avenue in Shakopee, was included in the state's list of facilities dealing with an exposure. Exposure is defined as a person diagnosed with COVID-19 who either visited, worked, or lived at a congregate care facility while they were contagious.
The congregate care facility exposure marks the second in Scott County identified by the state; McKenna Crossing senior living in Prior Lake was identified earlier this month when eight residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus, according to the facility administrator there. Two McKenna Crossing residents were hospitalized.
The outbreak at the Prior Lake facility emerged on May 7 when two residents who live together in assisted living tested positive for the virus.
The Shakopee Valley News has left a message with Emerald Crest seeking comment.
Emerald Crest, which also has locations in Burnsville, Minnetonka and Victoria, offers specialized assisting living for seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia-related conditions, according to its website.