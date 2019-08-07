The Shakopee School District says it's been waiting on a decision from the Minnesota Department of Administration about whether an unredacted report on the district's overall operational health can be released.
But Katie Bealka in the department's data practices office said it has yet to receive such a request.
The district announced as recently as Monday in a press release it is still awaiting a decision. The Department of Administration often provides assistance and advice on data practices and open meetings to the public and government.
“I don’t know if (the request) got lost in the mail or what happened,” Bealka said, adding that her office reached out to the school district Tuesday afternoon to ask it about the request after seeing it discussed in a story by the Shakopee Valley News.
When questions began swirling around former Superintendent Rod Thompson in 2017, the district hired a third party to investigate the overall operational health of the district. The report, called a NeuVest report for the company that does it, was turned over to the Shakopee Police Department as evidence. In March, Thompson was sentenced in federal court to 24 months prison for soliciting bribes from the company that managed the $102 million Shakopee High School expansion. Weeks later, Thompson was sentenced in state court to 24 months in prison for swindling and embezzlement from the district.
Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond said at a June 24 school board meeting that the request to the Department of Administration was in the process of being made, noting the attorney's best estimate for a response was approximately two months.
"As of now, our district is still awaiting the decision by the Department of Administration on whether the report is to be considered public and released in its unredacted version," the Aug. 5 news release from the district said. The press release on the district's website has since been altered and no longer contains that statement.
The district has resisted releasing the full report, citing personnel privacy concerns, even as police have said it should be public.
On Aug. 7, Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate told the Valley News the police department and district's attorneys are "still going back and forth on drafts."
Under Minnesota Statute Section 13.03, if the responsible authority denies a data request, it must cite the specific statute under which it cannot release the report. The police department did not provide the Valley News with that statute, but said in a statement:
"The school district raised multiple legal arguments as to why the report should be private data. We are honoring the district’s request to have the Department of Administration issue an advisory opinion on the matter," Tate said. "Releasing private data exposes our city to civil remedies and we would rather be right than fast. Again, we believe the report is public, the district does not."
In a statement to the Valley News Aug. 7, Redmond said the district is also frustrated by the "slow pace of the process."
“We thought conversations between the attorney for the school district and the attorney for the City of Shakopee would last a few days; not a few weeks," Redmond said. "We are frustrated by the slow pace of this process. We want the resolution from the Department of Administration as soon as possible, and are anxiously awaiting a decision.”
The district also said in a statement it "knew conversations were taking place and thought those conversations were going to be wrapped up a couple weeks ago.”
Bealka said once an opinion request is submitted, the Department of Administration has five days to deny it or follow through with it. Opinion requests can be denied if they have already been formed through similar cases or there isn’t enough information provided in the request, she said.
Dispute over NeuVest report
Shakopee Public Schools has spent about $2,900 in legal costs since May regarding the release of the report. The district released an invoice from Knutson Flynn & Deans, a Mendota Heights-based law firm, on Monday, which detailed related legal costs. According to the invoice, the last date of legal work was on June 28.
The Valley News requested the report from the school district before Thompson's sentencing in federal and state courts this year. After his sentencing, the newspaper requested it from the police department.
The district said it made a joint request with the city to obtain an opinion on the data privacy matter from the Minnesota Department of Administration. Emails between the police department and district attorneys show Sarah Sonsalla, the police department's attorney, believed the report should have been made public since the investigation ended.
On May 30, the school district’s attorney, Stephen Knutson, sent a letter to Tate stating “the police department is prohibited from providing the complete unredacted report to the public” because of private data contained in it.
A June 13 response from Sonsalla, the police department’s attorney, said because the report is in the hands of the city and the investigation is complete, the report should be made public.
Knutson pushed back, saying because the NeuVest report contains private information under the jurisdiction of the school district, that privacy also applies to the police department even in an inactive investigation.
Updated at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday. This story has been updated from it's original version.