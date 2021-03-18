Christine Castro, Executive Chef and General Manager at O’Brien’s Public House in Shakopee, surveyed her empty restaurant on Tuesday, March 16 — the day before St. Patrick’s Day — as she helped her bartenders stock the bar. In the kitchen, hundreds of pounds of corned beef were being processed. Outside, staff members shoveled freshly-fallen snow from the outdoor patio so the restaurant could utilize the space for St. Patrick’s Day patrons.
Down the street, Sit and Sip owner Mathias Weinzerl greeted a customer who walked through the doors of the otherwise-quiet downtown Shakopee coffee shop.
“The usual?” Weinzerl asked.
“Yep,” the customer responded.
The exchange was a glimpse of what used to be — well, usual.
And we’re getting there, most restaurant owners say. This year’s outlook is far better than 2020 — though it’s hard to get worse from there.
But many area restaurateurs are still frustrated. While the loosening of restrictions by Gov. Tim Walz to increase restaurant capacity from 50% to 75% was widely accepted as a move in the right direction, local restaurant owners say the increase in capacity does little to help increase the actual number of patrons they allow into their spaces, since tables must still remain 6 feet apart.
“You can’t squeeze water from a rock,” Castro said.
‘Pessimistically optimistic’
The slow loosening of pandemic restrictions for local restaurants is bittersweet. Restaurateurs expressed gratitude toward patrons who supported them through a year that nearly put them under water. On the other hand, many local Shakopee restaurateurs expressed frustration with the restrictions, and still feel as though the 75% capacity severely hamstrings their business.
For area restaurant managers such as Joe Nowak, general manager of the Jordan Supper Club in Jordan, one of the biggest shifts amid the restrictions on capacity in the last year was configuring the physical layout of the restaurant.
The question used to be “how can I get as many people in here as possible?” Nowak said. “Now it’s like, well, I have to have the tables 6 feet apart, I can’t have booths that are back-to-back,”
Jessica Ritchie, who is a server at Ruby’s in Shakopee — which replaced Perkins in September 2020 — has been serving at various joints for 34 years, but she’s never had to deal with anything like this.
She said before the pandemic, when Ruby’s was Perkins, the breakfast-heavy restaurant would see a lot of business in the summer due to Valleyfair employees and traffic. The restaurant is right off County Road 101, which is right on the way for travelers to the park. Last summer, however, Valleyfair’s gates were shuttered, which siphoned restaurant traffic as well.
Ritchie said as the amusement park reopens this summer, she hopes traffic also increases through the restaurant. She added she doesn’t think the governor’s loosening of restrictions to 75% capacity is helpful, despite Ruby’s larger-than-usual dining area.
“You have to keep six to a table, and 6 feet between tables,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie added it’s nice to have her serving hours back at least. And when the restaurant first reopened, the tips were high from generous patrons wanting to do what they could to help. Now, though, Ritchie said tips are more “normal.”
“Some are really good, some are just OK, and some are really bad,” she said.
Perhaps that’s a positive sign, however, of a return back to what the world used to be.
Still, Castro with O’Brien’s in Shakopee, cautioned a full return back to “normal” will take a while, if it happens at all.
“I don’t know that it’s going to be bouncing back as quickly as people think,” she said. “After this year, I’m pessimistically optimistic.”
Ed Schwaesdall, co-owner of Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant in Shakopee, shared Castro’s sentiment, expressing frustration over the increase to 75% capacity when tables still need to remain 6 feet apart.
“Seventy-five percent capacity changes absolutely nothing,” Schwaesdall told the newspaper March 16 after greeting two customers by name and seating them at tables near the front entrance.
“We’re all frustrated. We have friends and family who have lost businesses,” Schwaesdall said.
Schwaesdall said Pablo’s lost between 20% and 25% of its revenue in 2020, and that’s not including the increase in revenue it was expecting for 2020.
“We went backwards by about four years,” Schwaesdall said.
Getting creative
The state’s allowance for added capacity outdoors helped O’Brien’s Public House during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, since it utilized its outdoor patio space with tables and fire pits, Castro said. But the restaurant will look nothing like it normally does during its biggest weekend of the year.
“Normally we have to take out tables and you can hardly move in here,” Castro said, motioning towards the dining area, which was scattered with dining and bar tables that were carefully set six feet apart.
“I hope someday it can get packed again here,” Castro said. “It’s a heck of a lot of fun.”
This spring, area restaurateurs are hopeful vaccination efforts are a sign of light at the end of the tunnel after a year trying to keep their establishments and employees afloat. But they are still finding ways to get creative to supplement the revenue they’re losing.
Brian Pietrowski, general manager of the Shakopee VFW, said the rollercoaster of shutdowns has taken a toll on the restaurant and forced it to get creative through social media to promote itself.
Pietrowski said since the VFW “doesn’t have the strongest food presence in the area” and generates much of its revenue through events such as funeral lunches and fundraising benefits, it’s been forced to find other ways to stay afloat, such as increasing its patio space, making the outdoor seating area smoke-free, adding electronic pull tabs and bringing in Sunday afternoon BINGO, which will start this spring.
Pietrowski said the VFW is also making plans for larger events this summer, such as a community walk to honor loved ones who died in 2020, and throwing a pig roast to raise money for the VFW.
But Pietrowski said the VFW has mostly been able to stay afloat because it so heavily relies on volunteers.
“If we would have had to pay for our labor, there’s no way we could have made any money,” Pietrowski said.
Getting paid
Some area restaurants had to rely on curbside menus as well as government loans and grants to make it through.
Nowak told Southwest News Media in January the financial challenges of the first round of shutdowns last spring were certainly daunting between applying for loans and adjusting employee schedules. But for Nowak, the second round of shutdowns were more straightforward.
“We all kind of knew for a few weeks prior that (the shutdown) was going to come soon,” Nowak said. “We had to start adjusting a whole lot sooner — it was a speech on Friday, had until Monday to close up shop kind of thing.”
Weinzerl said a grant from the Scott County CDA was a huge factor that allowed Sit and Sip to survive the pandemic. He and his wife, Allison Weinzerl, purchased what was formerly known as Munkabeans in December 2019, just a few months before the pandemic struck.
Weinzerl said the toughest part about having Sit and Sip open during the pandemic is the unknown; many customers are unsure whether the coffee shop is open, since so many businesses have been forced to adjust their hours.
“I just got off the phone with someone who called to ask if we were open today,” Weinzerl said. “I think once that doubt is gone, traffic will pick up again.”
Ryan Lindquist, owner of the Shakopee Brewhall, said a large portion of his staff is part-time, and he’s worked hard to make sure employees get hours and have money in their pockets.
Now that the Brewhall is able to have customers inside, additional staff are needed to bus tables quickly and get patrons in and out.
“There’s some additional labor we need to do to satisfy the restrictions, even though we’re not at 100% capacity,” Lindquist said.
D. Fong’s owner David Fong had a small dining room at his Chinese restaurant in Savage before COVID-19 hit. Though they were able to reopen this week for indoor diners, it’s been a little slow, Fong said.
“We’ve been extremely fortunate that our takeout has been pretty solid,” Fong said. “But I think people are still cautious about going out.”
Still, Fong said, he’s been able to shift staff around to cover the dining room and curbside delivery, avoiding any major layoffs, which he’s grateful for.
“Obviously we’ve seen many restaurants go out of business along with great businesses, and all those employees no longer have jobs,” Fong told the newspaper in January. “It’s been extremely hard on the hospitality industry.”
The community has risen to meet many of the needs of restaurant employees who were hit by the pandemic closures.
On Jan. 7, HEART Ministries, a nonprofit organization under Hosanna Church, threw together a last-minute partnership with the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce to provide food for Shakopee’s restaurant workers — no questions asked.
The food came from Farmers to Families, a partner of Hosanna Church. The organization donates excess perishable food from farmers that would otherwise go to waste, including milk, butter, produce and cheese.
Ashley Grotewold, the Main Street Director at the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce, said she reached out to about 12 restaurants in Shakopee, accounting for about 265 employees.
“We brought enough food for all of them,” Grotewold said.