Shakopee could see an additional 589 residential units pop up in the next few years in a proposed development called Summerland Place.
Some of the plans for the development were included in an environmental assessment that Shakopee City Council submitted at a meeting Feb. 4. According to the environmental assessment documents, the development would consist of 300 apartment units, 221 single-family homes and 68 townhomes and would be located just west of the Killarney Hills neighborhood, south of Highway 169 and north of 17th Ave. Summergate Companies, LLC, is the developer proposing to develop the 115 acres of agricultural land.
The assessment, called an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, analyzes a variety of topics including land use, geology, stormwater, wildlife habitat, traffic, water use, wastewater generation, cultural resources and noise, according to the city council memo.
The environmental assessment project will simmer Feb. 17-March 18 in a 30-day comment period to allow review agencies the chance to give input on the environmental implications of the development.
In May, the city council will vote on a Planned Unit Development application submitted by Summergate Companies. Construction would start shortly after approval. That construction phase would end Dec. 2020, and “subsequent phases will be developed to support the housing demand,” according to the memo.