The Minnesota DFL Party filed a complaint with the Campaign Finance Board March 29 against Rep. Erik Mortensen, R-Shakopee, and the North Star Liberty Alliance, claiming Mortensen “pulls the strings” of the North Star Liberty Alliance, a grassroots organization, and has exercised illegal control over the group.
The complaint states the “hyper-partisan” North Star Liberty Alliance, which is a registered nonprofit, should be registered as a political committee and, therefore, should “disclose its contributions and expenditures as required under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 10A.”
The complaint adds Mortensen’s “fundraising solicitation on behalf of NSLA repeatedly speaks of the actions ‘we’ will take.”
“It is apparent that Rep. Mortensen considers himself to be part of NSLA and this evidences the fact that, at a minimum, he exercises indirect control over the Committee,” the complaint states.
In a Facebook video posted on his campaign page, Mortensen responded to the accusation, stating, “this is a great example of how Minnesota politics is just like professional wrestling.”
Chair of the Minnesota DFL Ken Martin posted about the complaint on Facebook March 29, stating Mortensen “is seeking to continue his unfounded attacks on his political opponents from the shadows, hidden from the light of the campaign finance disclosures required by law.”
Mortensen said in his Facebook video the accusations are “pathetic.”
“I’ve heard these people saying I’m ineffective; that I don’t get anything done… if that was true, why would they be attacking me?”