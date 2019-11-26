The Shakopee City Council appointed Southwest Metro Drug Task Force Commander Jason Arras as the new Shakopee police captain Nov. 19. Arras, who has been involved with the Shakopee Police Department for nearly 21 years, will replace Craig Robson, who will retire at the end of the month.
“I think watching the community grow… it means a lot professionally, but also personally,” Arras said. “And looking at all the qualified candidates among our police department and how qualified they were… it’s very humbling.”
Arras lost narrowly in the 2018 Scott County Sheriff race when Luke Hennen took home 50.63 percent of the vote to Arras’ 48.97 percent.
Arras has worked as a police sergeant for the Shakopee Police Department for 13 years and has been with the department for 20 years. He has also been the commander of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force the last four years and has served as a school resource officer.