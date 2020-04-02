One day after Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon reached out to Shakopee Public Schools to offer help, according to information from the Shakopee Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau.
“Amazon asked how they could help us during this crisis, and responded with an immediate and very generous $10,000 donation,” Teaching and Learning Supervisor Monika Summer said. “We were able to purchase basic personal care items and learning resources to support families experiencing homelessness. We’re now able to provide families with food, personal care items, and resources that support distance learning.“
Community Partnerships Manager Jenny Ames said in the release from the chamber that Amazon’s generosity means a great deal to the school district.
“The partnership between Shakopee Public Schools and Amazon continues to grow,” she said. “They have been responsive and generous, not only with their donations, but in providing authentic learning for our students and teachers through industry tours and other experiences. We are very grateful for their support.”
Amazon’s donation will also be used to strengthen STEM education in the district’s elementary schools.