Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The April 2021 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Lily Heyda. Lily is currently an eighth grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Her parents are Ann and Ben Heyda of Shakopee.
Lily is student No. 197 to be recognized since this student recognition program began in February 1998. Students are selected by school staff at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School during the school year on a rotational basis for their attributes in volunteerism, leadership, citizenship, character, academics, and extra-curriculars.
Heyda loves her art and theater classes, and participated in theater, crotchet, and ukulele electives. She volunteers with the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, stuffing bulletins, reading at youth masses, or cleaning the church after service. She looks forward to the summer’s Vacation Bible School with the parish and leading the Bible Discovery station. At school, she works a lot behind the scenes, helping out in the classrooms during non-school hours, or runs the technology and sound for live-streaming school Masses. She collects items to create care kits for those in need, and was an active contributor as part of her Middle School Student council, running food drives to be donated to the CAP Agency. She also has collected new socks to be donated to Sharing and Caring Hands; organizing school dances (pre-COVID-19) and the Penny Challenge to collect donations for various nonprofit organizations.
She has been a part of the middle school choir, volleyball, and high honor roll all her years in middle school as well. Most of all, she loves helping her family, especially when helping her grandparents make soup for their neighbors.
Congratulations to Lily.