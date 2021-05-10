Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The January 2021 Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month is Olivia Wimberger. She is currently an eighth-grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School and is the daughter of Brian and Jill Wimberger of Shakopee. She is actively involved in both her school and community. In her time at SACS, she has participated in a wide range of extra-curricular activities such as: choir, band, tech crew, library crew and student council. She spends time volunteering and organizing donations for Feed My Starving Children, Shakopee CAP Agency and Mary’s Place in Minneapolis. This year she helped to organize the largest collection for the toy drive by SACS for the Shakopee CAP Agency.
Olivia is a member of the Aquajet Aquatics Swim team in Eden Prairie and recently lettered as a member of the Shakopee High School Mountain Bike Team. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, swimming, biking, reading, volunteering and working at her grandparents’ farm. Through all of her involvement and activities, she has maintained a 3.9 GPA. She is looking forward to attending a large high school next year and would like to pursue a career in medicine.
Students are selected by school staff during the school year on a rotational basis at SACS, Shakopee West and Shakopee East Middle Schools. Students are selected for their attributes in volunteerism, leadership, character, citizenship, academics, and extra-curriculars.
Olivia is student No. 194 to be selected since this student recognition program began in February 1998.
Congratulations, Olivia!