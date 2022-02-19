Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The January 2022 Shakopee Lions Students of the Month are Henry and Thomas Terhorst. The twins are currently eighth-graders at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Parents Todd and Skye Terhorst along with older sister Ella (a junior at Shakopee High School) are immensely proud of these young men.
Henry Terhorst is an all-around talented and creative young man. He has been playing piano for seven years and was selected to participate in the MMTA (Minnesota Music Teachers Association) Honors Concert at Northrop Auditorium when he was in fifth grade. Henry sang in the SACS choir and currently plays percussion in the band. Henry also participates in athletics: he plays tennis for the junior varsity tennis team at Shakopee High School and in the Shakopee Tennis Program during the summer. Henry plays on both the SACS and Saber basketball leagues in the winter and plays baseball in the summer. He has really enjoyed being the head of the Tech Crew at SACS and helping with the morning announcements and livestreaming the school masses.
Thomas Terhorst is a standout athlete and student. He plays on the junior varsity tennis team at Shakopee High School and for the summer tennis program in Shakopee, where he won both the singles and doubles Summer Sizzler tournament in his age group last year. Thomas played on the ninth-grade soccer team for Shakopee High School last fall and plays for the summer travel program through the Shakopee Soccer Association. Currently, Thomas plays on both the SACS and Saber basketball leagues . Thomas has also been involved with musical programs in the past, having sung in the SACS choir and played percussion in band, and has taken six years of piano lessons. Thomas enjoys participating in volunteer opportunities through SACS, including helping with the Tech Crew.
Shakopee Area Catholic School staff had this to say about Henry and Thomas: “Henry and Thomas both give endlessly of their time and efforts to help in our school. They are leaders on the middle school Tech Crew, where they coordinate and execute the morning announcements via news-style broadcast. They have learned new applications and have dedicated themselves to running the livestream of our school Masses and events — a huge undertaking. They volunteer before and after school to set up student Chromebook carts, repair devices, and help with the tech needs around the building. When we hosted a large school leaders conference in November, Henry and Thomas came into school on a day off to help ensure the tech ran smoothly that day. Additionally, both Thomas and Henry have been involved in basketball, have sung in the choir, and Henry plays in the school band. They are both kind, generous, talented young men and we would like to honor them both with SOM.
The Shakopee Lions Student of the Month program began in February 1998. Students are selected from Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School and Shakopee East Middle School by school staff on a rotational basis. Schools identify students who demonstrate excellence in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, character, citizenship, and leadership.
Congratulations, Henry and Thomas, on being the 203rd and 204th students to receive this honor!