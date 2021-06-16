Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The June 2021 Shakopee Lions Club student of the month is Alexa Rodriguez Valero. Alexa just finished her eighth grade year this spring at Shakopee East Middle School. She is the daughter of Alejandra Valero Galeana of Shakopee.
Alexa enjoys painting, roller skating, skateboarding, swimming, soccer, gymnastics, basketball, learning how to cook, music, babysitting and dance. Her school groups include GLOmies, Saber squad and student council. Favorite school subjects include math, English and social studies. She received many awards in elementary school for being respectful, kind and being helpful.
Her future plans are to reach her goals in being able to become a teacher, doctor or entrepreneur and to be able to attend either New York University, Harvard or Stanford.
Congratulations to Alexa in being student No. 199 to be selected since this middle school student recognition program began in February 1998. Students are selected by school staff on a school year rotational basis at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School and Shakopee East Middle School for their attributes in character, volunteerism, extra-curriculars, academics, leadership and citizenship. This ends the 2020-21 program. Plans are in place to resume this program again in the fall of 2021 with the Shakopee Lions Club and all three schools. Congratulations to all of our 2020-21 students. Have a safe summer.