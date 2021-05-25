Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The May 2021 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Jordan Contreras. Jordan is a current eighth grade student at Shakopee West Middle School. He is the son of Eduardo and Angelica Contreras of Shakopee.
Students are selected by school staff during each school year on a rotational basis at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School and Shakopee East Middle School for their attributes in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, character, citizenship, and leadership.
He plays soccer and is the goalie of the team. He currently is in weight training to maintain himself for the football season and for the upcoming wrestling season. As a hobby, he enjoys playing golf. Jordan’s volunteerism has come with great passion this past 18 months. He has teamed up with Esperanza and the CAP Agency where he helps with unpacking semi-trucks and loading food boxes into car trunks. When he isn’t doing this, he helps greet the families and does the registration part; being a great asset because he is bilingual. Last Christmas he helped with the toy distribution held by the CAP Agency, stating “this warms my heart and makes me feel so good to make a little kid smile” after one long day.
He is an active member of the Light of World Church, participating in the choir since he was 7 years old, plus is a member of the youth group where they fundraise to help with youth activities. Academically, he currently takes accelerated classes and is on the honor roll. He offers much guidance to his fellow classmates in school and has served on the student council multiple times. Jordan shows his leadership due to his effort and in his ability to make everyone feel like a part of the group. He is student No. 198 to be honored since this student recognition program began by the club in February 1998. Congratulations to Jordan!