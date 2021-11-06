Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The October 2021 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is McCoy Miller. McCoy is currently a sixth-grader at Shakopee West Middle School. He is the son of Neil and Kison Miller with two siblings — younger sister Teague and older brother Cannon.
McCoy Miller is actively involved in student council and plays the trumpet in band. McCoy’s interests outside of school are reading, baseball, playing the piano and acting in church dramas.
Shakopee West Middle School staff had this to say about McCoy — “Always kind, very responsible, great role model, takes a genuine interest in class and adds to discussions, respectful of his peers and adults. The kid is a model student and certainly deserves the recognition.”
The Shakopee Lions Student of the Month program began in February 1998. Students are selected from Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School and Shakopee East Middle School by school staff on a rotational basis. Schools are asked to identify students who demonstrate excellence in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, character, citizenship and leadership.
Congratulations, McCoy on being the 201st student to receive this honor!