Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The September 2021 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Isabella Eiden. Isabella is the daughter of Daryl Eiden and Stephanie and Scott Schneider. She’s 13 years old and is currently a seventh-grader at Shakopee Area Catholic School (SACS). She has two younger brothers, Isaac and Titan.
In her free time Isabella plays volleyball through SACS and SVA. She enjoys babysitting, reading, and traveling with her family. She is in her third year playing the saxophone at school.
Isabella loves to help others and isn’t afraid to lend a helping hand. Some of her volunteer activities over the past year include SACS Vacation Bible School; Faith, Fun, and Service camp; various after-school tasks and working at the parish festival.
SACS staff had this to say about Isabella — “Isabella goes above and beyond the call of duty in terms of helping. She is busy but seems to make serving others a priority. She volunteers to assist in the band program after school. She has helped in the parish office and at Vacation Bible School. She donated food, prepared dental kits and snack packs at summer camp. Isabella is a role model for her classmates; she treats others with kindness, respect, and maturity.”
The Shakopee Lions Student of the Month program began in February 1998. Students are selected from Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School and Shakopee East Middle School by school staff on a rotational basis.
Schools are asked to identify students who demonstrate excellence in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, character, citizenship and leadership.
Congratulations, Isabella on being the 200th student to receive this honor!