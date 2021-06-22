Face coverings will no longer be required for Shakopee students and district staff, according to a district announcement from last week.
That means students enrolled in summer school will not need to wear masks after more than a year of schooling with facial coverings, social distancing and hybrid learning.
The end to the face covering requirement applies to all district buildings, but masks must still be worn on school buses, which is still a federal requirement, according to the district.
Shakopee Public Schools also no longer has capacity or social distancing restrictions, and on-site COVID-19 testing has been discontinued. The CDC still recommends those who have not been vaccinated wear face coverings.
“As much as I enjoy giving the pandemic response updates, I’d be OK cutting them out of next year’s board meetings,” Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond said at a June 14 school board meeting