The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
The Citadel
Dallas Garwood, of Prior Lake and a graduate of Shakopee High School, was given a gold star from his school The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, for the spring 2019 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on the school's dean's list.