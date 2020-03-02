The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
St. Cloud State University
The following Shakopee students graduated from St. Cloud State University in December 2019: Alex Geyen, bachelor of science, technology management; Duong Nguyen, bachelor of science, elementary education, cum laude; Paisley Reynolds, bachelor of science, mass communications, magna cum laude; Michaela Richards, bachelor of science, elementary education, summa cum laude.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
The following Shakopee students were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities: Jackson L. Allen, Madalyn R. Baden, Colin Bain, Elizabeth J. Baumler, Jacob J. Brekke, Olivia Brenke, Emily Chak, Erik S. Dahl, Sarah J. Dawley, Sai Anoop Dhamera, Henry Dinh, Huy N. Do, Duy P. Duong, Kira B. Fletcher, Abbie E. Fuder, Nicholas I. Fussy, Leslie Garcia, Brandon J. Gorter, Gabrielle L. Hawkinson, Garret B. Hintze, Cathleen Ho, Alison E. King, Dante D. Ky, Erik A. Lehner, Eeshna Nath, Suzane Nguyen, Vy P. Nguyen, Gracie C. Ostertag, Sanyukta Padmanabhan, Anna M. Panek, Wiktoria Pasek, Nikita R. Patole, Anthony Pham, Priya Phifer, Seanghay Prom, Alisha A. Relan, Kelly L. Ryan, Kassandra K. Schleper, Karli Schmitt, Lucas J. Sheehan, Marissa R. Sheeler, Destiny J. Somsanouk, Meredith L. Song, Natalie J. Stamos, Luke B. Stavedahl, Adrian Velez, Emily N. Waletski, Isaak L. Weum, Sara R. Woodring and Samantha Woodward. To be named to the dean's list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.66 or higher.
University of Minnesota, Morris
Andrea Glynn, of Shakopee, has been named to the University of Minnesota Morris dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher.
College of Saint Benedict
Jessica Ericson, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the College of St. Benedict. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Kim Ngo and Dom Hen, both of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following Shakopee students were named to the honor list at Minnesota State University, Mankato: Kristyn Aarestad, Rachel Anderson, Natalie Coleman, Alexis Collins, Brandon Croatt, Mallory Glynn, Jasmine Harris, Mickayla Heiling, Brielle Holm, Raymond Huang, Amber Kale, Brian Krouse, Roman Kudin, Charlene LuongVan, Sashaank Mogili, Karen Nguyen, Breanna Otto, Kevin Perez, Erin Pudwill, Renae Raustadt, Reid Ravnholdt, Riley Sames, Ya Faatou Sowe, Andrew Sturm, Gavin Thompson, Maddie Thorn and Allison Xiong. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
The following Shakopee students were named to the school's high honor list: Bryan Broders, Jennifer Doll, Alexandrea Hillman, Zach Huberty, Alecia Hynes, Christine Monjoseph, Hailey Schwieger, Lily Senechal, Miranda Smith, Jeremy Teneyck and Jackson Ulstrom. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0.