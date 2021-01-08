The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Allison Alessi and Bailey Bode were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. To be named to the dean's list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
Northern State University
Ellie Gess was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Northern State University. Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.
Augustana University
Caleb Kranz and Leah Weier were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Augustana University. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
University of Jamestown
William Cordes was named to the University of Jamestown's fall 2020 dean's list for maintaining a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
Hamline University
Skylar Bell, Maggie Gavic and Karenna Trauger were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hamline University. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.
Lawrence Technological University
Dominic Peichel was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Lawrence Technological University. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
University of Minnesota Duluth
August Nelson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth. This honor is reserved each semester for students who have achieved a term grade point average of 3.5 or higher.