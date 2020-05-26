The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
North Dakota State University
Brandon Neri, son of Shawn and Jessica Neri, of Shakopee, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who have high academic achievement. Neri will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in computer engineering and mathematics with a minor in computer science and robotics. In high school, he was active in Boy Scouts, First Robotics and National Honor Society.
Bob Jones University
Artica Dykstra was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Bob Jones University. The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.0-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
University of Sioux Falls
Jonathan Rowe will graduate with a bachelor's of science degree in computer science and applied mathematics this spring from the University of Sioux Falls.