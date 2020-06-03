The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bob Jones University
Artica Dykstra was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Bob Jones University. The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.0-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
University of Sioux Falls
Jonathan Rowe will graduate with a bachelor's of science degree in computer science and applied mathematics this spring from the University of Sioux Falls.
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Rashidat Saka was named to the spring 2020 dean's list for achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
St. Norbert College
Sophia Kvam was named to the spring 2020 dean's list. A minimum 3.5 grade-point average is required for eligibility.
Ridgewater College
Leala Goin was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the school's Willmar campus. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and be enrolled in at least 12 credits, among other criteria.