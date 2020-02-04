The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Marquette University
Abby Isakson, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Marquette University.
Megan Haller, of Shakopee, graduated from Marquette University with a master's of science degree in nursing.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Two Shakopee students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December 2019. Theresa Hang graduated with a bachelor's of fine arts degree in graphic design and interactive media. Joseph Kleven graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in business administration.
Winona State University
Nicholas Besore, Anna Burandt, Hannah Edberg, Grace Geis, Hanna Larson, Brittany Sletten, Sydney Smith and Katherine Suel, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Winona State University. To be named to the list, students must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.